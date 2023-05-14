Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 4,089 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $434.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $445.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.39. The firm has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.80.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.