Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 765 ($9.65) to GBX 805 ($10.16) in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 750 ($9.46) to GBX 816 ($10.30) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Informa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Stock Performance

IFJPY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Informa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.