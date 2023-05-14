Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

IMKTA opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 781,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

