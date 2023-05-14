Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
ISIG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.82.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
