Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

ISIG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 121.46% and a net margin of 53.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insignia Systems in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

