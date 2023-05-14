Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 43.9% in April

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,781. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec reaffirmed a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Intevac news, Director Kevin D. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin D. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,800 shares of company stock worth $360,954. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 43.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Intevac by 84.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intevac by 52,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

