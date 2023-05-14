Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
