Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.69% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $212,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 591,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $137.55.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

