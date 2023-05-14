Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of INVU remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 691,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,481. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

