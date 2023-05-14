IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), reports. IonQ had a negative net margin of 435.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.90. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 107,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IonQ by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

