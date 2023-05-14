iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Johns Hopkins University’s 3rd Largest Position

Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,108 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.0% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.72% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $171,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

