iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

