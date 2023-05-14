iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $818,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 10,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,916. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

