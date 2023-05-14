iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.42. 1,017,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,738. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.