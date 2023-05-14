iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is First International Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $89.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

