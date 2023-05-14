Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,463,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 2,648,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Italgas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Italgas Stock Performance

Italgas stock remained flat at $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Italgas has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

See Also

