Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 1,953 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,677,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DIA opened at $333.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

