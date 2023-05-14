Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.21 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.