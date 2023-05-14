Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

