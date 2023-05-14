Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $947,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

SPSB stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

