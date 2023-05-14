Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $721,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after buying an additional 682,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,164,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,347,000 after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,272,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after buying an additional 528,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,860,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWA opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

