Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

