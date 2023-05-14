Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 870 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,438,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 658,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,381,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,283,000 after buying an additional 515,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,262,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,643,000 after buying an additional 476,216 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

