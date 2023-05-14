ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITVPY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 16,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ITV

Several research firms have issued reports on ITVPY. Barclays dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

