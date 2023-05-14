IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Update

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,128,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 2,478,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.0 days.

IWG Price Performance

Shares of IWG stock remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Friday. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Get IWG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IWG from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered IWG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About IWG

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.