IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

