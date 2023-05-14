IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
