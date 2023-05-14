Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.