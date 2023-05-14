Jackson Square Partners LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rambus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,120,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,192,000 after purchasing an additional 269,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2,157.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 196,286 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock worth $5,547,885 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.