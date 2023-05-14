Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

