Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 13,144 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

KKR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.45%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

