Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 26,079 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,079 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Match Group worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $30.86 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

