Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

J opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

