JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.04.

NYSE JELD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,744,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

