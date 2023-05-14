Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 116,776 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,776 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.71% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $94,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $575,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

