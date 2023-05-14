JMP Securities Cuts Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $15.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.