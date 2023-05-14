JMP Securities Cuts Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target to $15.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

