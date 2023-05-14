Joystick Trading Down 1.4% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $46,991.02 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,926.63 or 0.99971560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05079406 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,608.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.