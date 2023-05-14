Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of JMIA opened at $2.71 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

