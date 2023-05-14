Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $16.10 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

