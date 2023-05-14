Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRDXF traded up $21.16 on Friday, reaching $236.04. 19 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. Kardex has a 12 month low of $139.88 and a 12 month high of $236.04.

Kardex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

