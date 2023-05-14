Kava (KAVA) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $521.60 million and $92.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00040488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 519,186,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,180,433 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

