Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 109,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 109,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.3 %

KW traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 828,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,557. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

