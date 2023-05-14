Kenton Jarvis Acquires 30 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($186.25).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($191.17).
- On Friday, March 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($190.41).
easyJet Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,221.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.44.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
