Kenton Jarvis Acquires 30 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($186.25).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($191.17).

On Friday, March 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 30 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($190.41).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 488.80 ($6.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,221.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 494.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.44.

About easyJet

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.17) to GBX 580 ($7.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.57) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.50) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.31) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.42) to GBX 400 ($5.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.36 ($7.27).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

