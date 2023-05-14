Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Keyera Price Performance

KEYUF opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Keyera has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

