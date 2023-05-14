Kidder Stephen W Acquires 394 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 8,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,604,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $290.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

