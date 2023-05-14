Kidder Stephen W Buys Shares of 850 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after purchasing an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $249.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

