Kidder Stephen W Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,139,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,364,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,246,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

