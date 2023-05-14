Kidder Stephen W Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,869,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

UNP opened at $198.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

