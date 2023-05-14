Kidder Stephen W Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,039,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 59,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $381.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.87.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

