Kidder Stephen W Purchases 193 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up 2.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W owned 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 97,888 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,251,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 295,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 781,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

See Also

