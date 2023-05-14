Kidder Stephen W Sells 450 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 369,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 97,836 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,681.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 175,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.86 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

