Kidder Stephen W Sells 9,565 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

